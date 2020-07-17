Heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday

Less and less activity expected on radar as we move deeper into the evening hours. Lows tonight will be warm, with lows only dropping into mid 70s in most areas. A few showers possible by early Saturday. Get ready for a very hot and humid weekend! Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels like numbers in the triple digits. There is a heat advisory for much of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois for the entire weekend. Feels like numbers will range from 100 to 105 over much of the area. Rain chances look very limited for the weekend. Daily scattered storms return for much of next week.