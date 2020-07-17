Heartland builders impacted by the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Rick Seabaugh owns Catalina Custom Homes, right now, they’re behind schedule. He said “I feel like I can never catch up!”
“Last year I completed around 14 houses and this year I will complete about 10,” he said.
Seabaugh said the pandemic is one big reason why he and other builders are falling behind.
“Last year you could always line things up. Just stagger step, you know, get your siding guys here, get your roofing guys here. With the slow down, the materials is really the hardest thing to get a hold of.” Seabaugh said they won’t be able to complete homes on time to meet the demand.
“The buyers are there and they’re really hungry for them I cant build them fast enough and most of the people can’t either,” he said.
He’s just going to keep on shoveling and hammering, because delays are a part of the job.
“I’m going to keep plugging away and it’s a learning curve we’re already beginning to see wow our schedules are starting to match here a little bit better,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.