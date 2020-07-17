LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a live briefing at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
The governor said Friday’s case update would be near the state’s record number of cases of COVID-19.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 21,083 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 16.
The health department also reported 650 deaths and 5,500 recoveries in the state.
Currently, 507,197 Kentucky residents have been tested for the virus.
