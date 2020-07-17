Former Madison Co. deputy collector pleads guilty to stealing charge

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The former county deputy collector pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 16 to a charge of stealing.
Kelcey Gresham entered a guilty plea and the court ordered she serve five years of probation and pay a restitution of $5,409.72.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a statement after the plea.
“The betrayal of public trust not only robs taxpayers, it also can take a toll on the confidence that citizens have in government agencies to do what is in their best interest,” Auditor Galloway said. “Kelcey Gresham betrayed that trust to enrich herself, but her actions cost even more. She joins a long list of public officials in Missouri whose criminal acts have been uncovered through my office’s audits.”
An audit by Galloway’s office in 2019 showed more than $13,000 went missing from the Madison County Collector’s office between January 2017 and October 2018. The audit showed that property tax bills were paid, but then deleted from the system and the payments were not deposited into county accounts.
The case was prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
