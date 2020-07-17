First Alert: Scattered rain, storms this afternoon

(KFVS) - Most of the Heartland will by dry this morning, but there is a small chance for an isolated shower or a few sprinkles.
Heading into the afternoon, scattered rain and storms are possible.
Storms will not be severe, but heavy downpours and frequent lightning are likely.
Highs today will be in the low 90s.
Over the weekend, there are chances for pop-up storms and showers during the afternoon hours.
The weekend will also be extremely hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values from 100-105 for most of the Heartland.
Hot summer conditions and chances of scattered storms continue into next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.