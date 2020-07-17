Community helps fulfill Charleston’s school supply list

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Kids will go back to school in some way, shape or form, and that means parents will still need to go back to school shopping. At one Heartland school, they won’t need to spend a thing.
“It’s uplifting, it’s a positive in kind of a down time,” said Adam Grindstaff, Principal of Warren E. Hearnes Elementary.
Grindstaff said they’re blessed to let parents know their kids will come back to school and find all their supplies already bought and paid for.
“Our kids don’t have to worry about supplies and our parents don’t have to worry about that. It’s less stress and we want kids to come back as normal as possible,” he said.
Here’s how it happened. Grindstaff said he reached out to Wyatt Baptist Church Pastor Dean Wallace, who had an idea.
”We sent out letters we made calls, we visited, we’ve done everything we can to raise money,” said Wallace.
Then Wallace said, another local church came on board.
”I was worried we wasn’t gonna be able to do it, then all the sudden we had everything we needed and this Church, The United Methodist Church is saying what else do you need,” he said.
With that added help, they went school shopping.
”We have paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, Markers, larger erasers, pencil boxes. Everything that they need,” he said.
Just one item seemed hard to find and afford and that’s hand sanitizer.
“The United Methodist Church all the sudden I never even dreamed, but they said we got that ordered for you,” said Wallace.
Charleston United Methodist Church Pastor Robb Webster is looking for just one more thing.
“I would love for us to provide a backpack for every child at least in the elementary school,” said Webster.
Wallace didn’t hesitate.
“Pastor Webster challenge accepted. I have 100 backpacks available right now and we will start looking for more,” he said.
Grindstaff said the students will come to school ready to learn.
“You know it drives your purpose home to know we are doing this for the kids and there’s no better way to show it than the community doing this,” he said
Pastor Wallace said they are also working to provide all school supplies for the middle and high school. He said they just need a few more things.
