Scott County, Mo. Ambulance Dist. benefits from CARES Act funding

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Counties across the state received CARES Act grants the last month to help cover revenue loss caused by the coronavirus.
After receiving a portion of the funding, here is how one business used that money
“They gave us everything we asked for.”
Director of South Scott County Ambulance District Ken Dicus said of the more than $3 million of CARES Act funding Scott County received, he was thankful to get a portion of it.
“We asked for roughly $228,000,” he said the additional funding helps bring their equipment up to date.
“We’ve been working for years trying to work towards some of this equipment, but the cost goes up and everything,” he said. “It would’ve been years before we could’ve purchased this equipment. We put in for basically six Lucas CPR devices, six ventilators, six UV lights that are mounted into ambulances.”
This will enable the paramedics to decontaminate the ambulance after a patient is transported.
“Right now, it can take us upwards to an hour to an hour and a half by the time we get back, scrub the ambulance down and let it air out from the cleaning chemicals we had to use in it,” he said.
The new equipment will arrive soon, and will immediately be installed and put to use.
“We were just granted this last week,” Dicus said. “We literally ordered this stuff almost immediately and so it is hopefully inbound to us soon.”
Scott County First District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn said businesses that have been affected during the pandemic should apply for CARES Act funding.
