Carbondale Public Library offering virtual reading contest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Carbondale Public Library has been offering some fun for all ages this summer.
They have a virtual reading challenge that participants can win prizes weekly and a grand prize at the end.
Francine Wien-Frankowski, the Children’s librarian, has many unique ways to keep people involved.
“We just give incentives for kids to read, they log their reading virtually on a website called Beanstack, based on how many minutes they read, they get prizes,” said Wien-Frankowski
An overall theme was decided for this year’s event. All ages can participate, just be sure to track those hours.
“The summer reading program usually has an overall theme, so this year me, the teen librarian and the adult librarian are all trying to keep to the same thing and that is mountain ranges around the world,” said Wien-Frankowski
She said it is important for kids to continue to read throughout the summer so they can stay sharp when school begins in the fall.
“There’s lots of studies out there that show kids that don’t read over the summer start off the school year behind their peers that do read over the summer,” said Wien-Frankowski.
The contest runs through July 31, so be sure if you want to participate, jump on it quickly.
