Carbondale police investigating armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery.
Police received a report on July 15 of an armed robbery in the 400 block of East College Street on July 12 around 2 p.m.
They say the victim was approached by a person described as about 16 years old with several tattoos, including one on his neck. He was described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 160 pounds with a short dreadlock hairstyle and wearing blue shorts.
According to the report, the suspect was accompanied by two other men and took property from the victim after pulling out a handgun. The victim then fled the area.
There were not reported injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.
