Cape Girardeau Public Library receives $18K coronavirus relief grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Library awarded the Cape Girardeau Public Library an $18,000 grant.
The library will use the grant money to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 through the installation of a book locker system in the southern part of Cape Girardeau.
“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve and the resources they offer are vital,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and programs to their patrons.”
The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in fiscal year 2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects. The state library awarded $960,338 in coronavirus relief funding to 60 libraries.
These projects were supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
