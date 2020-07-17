Bi-County Health Department reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two cases are Franklin County residents, and five cases are Williamson County residents.
There have been a total of 188 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 68 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County,
Four deaths have occurred in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
133 residents have recovered in Williamson County and 38 residents have recovered in Franklin County.
