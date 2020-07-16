What you need to know July 16

A hot sunny day along the Current River in Doniphan, Mo. (Source: CNews/Patricia Galbraith)
By Marsha Heller | July 16, 2020 at 3:44 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 3:48 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 16.

A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible this morning in our southern counties.

This afternoon will be warm with high temps ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says scattered storm chances are possible in the central and southern areas of the Heartland heading into the afternoon and evening as a front stalls.

Storms could produce strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

Chances of rain and storms continue on Friday.

The weekend will be hot with heat index values in the triple digits.

