What you need to know July 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 16.
A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible this morning in our southern counties.
This afternoon will be warm with high temps ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says scattered storm chances are possible in the central and southern areas of the Heartland heading into the afternoon and evening as a front stalls.
Storms could produce strong winds, heavy rain and hail.
Chances of rain and storms continue on Friday.
The weekend will be hot with heat index values in the triple digits.
- The Supreme Court early Thursday cleared the way for a second federal execution in as many days.
- The Southeast Missouri District Fair Board of Directors have made the decision to cancel this year’s SEMO District Fair scheduled for September 12 through 19.
- The Cape Girardeau County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.
- Senate Republicans are poised to unveil their $1 trillion COVID-19 aid package as soon as next week.
- President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.
- Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam.
- Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest.
- A Scott City R-1 elementary school teacher is going above and beyond to help protect the health of her kids this upcoming school year.
- The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on planning for the New Year’s Day tradition and the risk of spreading infections among its huge audience and participants.
- Attorneys are weighing in on the legality of Kentucky’s mask mandate.
- Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger and Kohl’s announced they will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.