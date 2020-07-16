SIH Receives massive mask donations

MURPHYSBORO, IL. (KFVS) -The Southern Illinois Healthcare was the recipient of a major donation at the Southern Illinois Airport, the morning of July 16.
Woody Thorn, SIH VP of Community Affairs, said they can not be more thankful for their new partners.
They received “some very needed N95 protective mask and some hand sanitizer from a unique organization called the Tuskegee Next Foundation,” said Thorn.
Tuskegee Next is a flight school based out of the Chicagoland Area. They fly out of Dupage Airport, 30 miles west of Downtown Chicago.
Marcellus Freeman, one of the pilots and a graduate of the Tuskegee Next Program, wanted to become a pilot his whole life.
“It’s very difficult to become a pilot in the first place, its harder for minorities. I can tell you from first hand experience.” said Freeman
After working at Rush University Hospital in Chicago, Freeman wanted to give back as much as he could.
“I’m not necessarily on the front lines, so to speak, as the nurses are. I work in security, but we see what they go through every day and we see what the patients deal with everyday and I know how serious this is,” said Freeman.
SIH will be partnering with other agencies in Southern Illinois to give away half of the donations they received.
“We’re going to work with partners, at the request of the foundation, who are also in need of these supplies, to distribute 5,000 of the 10,00 mask that are being provided to us to other agencies here in southern Illinois,” said Thorn.
Donations are expected to be distributed by August 3 according to SIH.
