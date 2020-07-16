Sheriff’s Office: Naked man arrested says he used ‘mushrooms with Jesus’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing several charges after deputies say they found him naked on a burglary in progress run.
Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the area of West Fifth Street Road and Highway 1554 in reference to a naked man running down the road and hitting passing vehicles.
While deputies were responding, dispatch advised them of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1900 block of Highway 1554.
When deputies arrived, they say they saw a man inside the home naked with blood and mud on his body.
Authorities say the man started walking towards deputies, ignoring their commands to get to the ground. They say he then started running at the deputies while yelling. That’s when they say a deputy tased the man, causing him to fall to the ground.
Deputies were able to place him in handcuffs. However, they say the man then jumped up from the ground and tried running toward a deputy again.
41-year-old John Stefanopoulos was eventually taken into custody. Deputies say that Stefanopoulos kept repeating that he used “mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality video game together.”
According to a report, deputies discovered the front door of the home on Highway 1554 was forced open, there were holes punched in the drywall, blood was smeared on several walls and windows, and several pieces of broken glass was laying on the floor.
Stefanopoulos is facing several charges, including indecent exposure, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and menacing.
