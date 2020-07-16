Schnucks to require customers wear face coverings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting on Monday, July 20 customers will be required to wear face coverings at all 113 Schnucks locations.
According to Schnuck Markets, Inc., exceptions will be for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors, and now customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however, the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
They said Schnucks will be providing complimentary masks, one per customer, for a limited time and while supplies last.
Schnucks is continuing to encourage customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household, when possible, and to socially distance while inside stores.
Signs will be posted at every store entrance, and stores will have an employee greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours.
Customers can also opt to use Schnucks delivers for curbside pickup at available locations or choose to have orders delivered to their homes by ordering online.
Locations are in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Schnucks joins a growing list of retailers now requiring face coverings, including:
- Target
- CVS
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Kroger Co.
- Starbucks
- Best Buy
- Kohl’s
