New executive director chosen to lead Missouri Veterans Commission

“Col. Paul Kirchhoff, was unanimously selected to serve as the next Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission,” said Tim Noonan, chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission. “Paul is a proven leader with a heart for people, including Veterans and all those who work serving Veterans at MVC. His experience leading in combat as well as leading in the complex environment of state government makes Paul the right leader for right now to continue to build on the transformation of MVC started by his predecessor, Col. Grace Link. Paul’s top priority will be to ensure the safety of our employees and Veterans in our seven assisted-living homes during this time of COVID.”