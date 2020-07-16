New executive director chosen to lead Missouri Veterans Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Veterans Commission announced its new executive director.
Retired Col. Paul Kirchhoff was named executive director of the commission, which serves more than 458,000 veterans and 1,700 employees in seven Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries and the Veterans Services Program.
“Col. Paul Kirchhoff, was unanimously selected to serve as the next Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission,” said Tim Noonan, chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission. “Paul is a proven leader with a heart for people, including Veterans and all those who work serving Veterans at MVC. His experience leading in combat as well as leading in the complex environment of state government makes Paul the right leader for right now to continue to build on the transformation of MVC started by his predecessor, Col. Grace Link. Paul’s top priority will be to ensure the safety of our employees and Veterans in our seven assisted-living homes during this time of COVID.”
According to the commission, Kirchhoff has a background in resource management with an emphasis in public service. He served 33 years of combined enlisted and commissioned military service, serving both on active duty with the U.S. Army and with the Missouri Army National Guard.
Kirchhoff served on combat tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. He earned M.S. degrees in management from Webster University and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.
He worked as special assistant to the Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission before his selection. He formerly served as director of the Missouri Emergency Response Commission and held many leadership positions as a full-time member of the Missouri National Guard.
Kirchhoff is married with two sons. He lives in Jefferson City.
