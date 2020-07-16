More than 2,400 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s coronavirus case count has surpassed 70,000 with more than 1.1 million tests administered statewide.
Health officials are reporting 2,479 new cases and 13 additional deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
According to the Tennessee Department of Heath, there are 71,540 cases, 796 deaths and 3,497 hospitalizations.
Of the total cases, 70,881 have been confirmed and 659 are probable. Of the total deaths, 767 have been confirmed and 29 are probable.
So far, 41,250 people have recovered from the virus.
Officials have identified more than 400 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths in Shelby County.
According to TDH, 15,324 coronavirus cases and 233 total deaths have been confirmed countywide.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 66.3 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 4,912 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. At this time, 6,912 people are currently in quarantine.
More than 165,520 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14% for the week of June 18 through July 4.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
Health officials have also released a map of total coronavirus cases per 100,000 population by zip code in Shelby County. According to the map, the 38118 zip code has the highest amount of coronavirus cases.
SCHD is monitoring clusters of cases at 16 long-term care facilities in the county while another 19 are resolved.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 30,297 total cases and 335 deaths
- Crittenden -- 893 cases; 14 deaths; 773 recoveries
- Cross -- 103 cases; 1 death; 86 recoveries
- Lee -- 851 cases; 5 deaths; 745 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 357 cases; 3 deaths; 244 recoveries
- Phillips -- 192 cases; 5 deaths; 144 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 79 cases; 3 deaths; 58 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 926 cases; 3 deaths; 879 recoveries
Mississippi -- 39,797 total cases and 1,308 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 128 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 63 cases
- Coahoma -- 257 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,171 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 548 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 324 cases; 4 deaths
- Panola -- 531 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 114 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 440 cases; 14 deaths
- Tippah -- 159 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 132 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 71,540 total cases and 796 deaths
- Crockett -- 84 cases; 3 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Dyer -- 337 cases; 3 deaths; 142 recoveries
- Fayette -- 424 cases; 6 deaths; 244 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 503 cases; 4 deaths; 307 recoveries
- Haywood -- 172 cases; 3 deaths; 56 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 229 cases; 4 deaths; 100 recoveries
- McNairy -- 146 cases; 1 death; 54 recoveries
- Tipton -- 763 cases; 7 deaths; 533 recoveries
