Mo. joins four other states in high speed enforcement campaign

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colonel Eric T. Olson, has announced that the Patrol is joining four other states in the high speed enforcement campaign.
Between the hours of noon and midnight each day on July 17-18, 2020, all officers will be focused on enforcing traffic laws related to excessive speed, hazardous moving/aggressive driving, and distracted driving.
The Iowa State Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Nebraska State Patrol, and Kansas Highway Patrol are the other states in the campaign.
While the pandemic has continued to keep many people home and traveling less, Missouri is experiencing an increase in drivers who drive aggressively and at higher speeds.
This high speed enforcement campaign comes because of the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fatal crashes also have increased dramatically in Missouri, despite a period of significantly lower traffic volume.
Col. Olson expressed concern that, as the volume of traffic gradually increases with summer vacation trips and more people returning to work, high speeds on Missouri’s roadways will have disastrous consequences.
Missouri is experiencing a 14 percent increase in traffic fatalities compared to last year.
Across the state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has seen a 58 percent increase in speeds at or above 26 mph over the speed limit from January through June 2020 when compared to the four-year average.
Troopers have issued 4,869 summonses to drivers traveling 26 mph or more over the speed limit during that time.
The data shows the most common violators are between the ages of 15 and 29, with most of the speed violations occur during the weekend.
Col. Olson reminded the public speed is one of the leading contributors to fatality traffic crashes.
Troopers are participating in this special enforcement campaign to remind motorists that virus or not, they remain vigilant and are enforcing the law.
