Minor damage, flash flooding reported from Wednesday night storms

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Thunder, fierce lightning and strong winds were all part of storms that moved through the Heartland Wednesday night, July 16.
At this time, there have only been minor reports of damage and hundreds without power.
The National Weather Service says a trained spotter did report a possible rain-wrapped tornado in Jackson County. This was reported between Ava and Murphysboro where there reports of downed trees.
A viewer captured video of a storm siren blaring in Murphysboro as the storm moved through the area.
The NWS reported there was rotation in this storm and a wall cloud, but no funnel was seen. There was a report of possible swirling debris near this storm.
It’s unknown if the NWS will conduct an assessment of the area.
Power outages were reported in several Jackson County communities, including Vergennes, Elkville and De Soto.
A viewer in Perryville, Missouri captured a photo in her backyard of what appears to look like a funnel cloud, but this has not been confirmed.
Flash flooding was also a risk for drivers. Some roads were covered with water due to heavy downpours from the storms.
The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office reported water over at least three roadways.
