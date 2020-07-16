Jackson High school choir teachers find a creative way so students can showcase their vocals...

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students do not have the ability to recover the end of their school year, but some teachers in Jackson found a way to give the high school choir and parents the spring concert everyone missed.
A choir brings the voices of many together to sing as one, but when Jackson high school’s choir could not physically come together for a spring concert their teachers got creative.
Choir teacher Christy Shinn, "They're use to singing on their chrome books and submitting things for us we do that a lot so that we can hear their individual voices."
Jackson’s choir teachers didn’t want all this hard work to go to waste. So one of them created this video, bringing each student’s voice together in perfect harmony. “We wanted to be able to give them that chance to put that all together. Their parents have never got to hear their songs,” she said.
Now they can by simply going to the district’s Youtube channel or Facebook page.
Recent graduate Kailey Bell said the song, “Even when he is silent” is perfect for times like these, and she explains the lyrics. “I believe in the sun even when it’s not shining through this year it’s a lot of unexpected turns and unexpected events and the fact that I was able to look toward the sun and look toward god through all this meant a lot.” Bell said.
She said being a part of this is something they will never forget. “I love that I get to take this with me and just remember it as a very unique senior year but also a very impactful senior year.”
