IDPH reports 1,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths, on Thursday, July 16.
Two of the newly reported deaths were in Union County: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
This brings the total to 157,950 positive cases, including 7,251 deaths in Illinois. As of Wednesday, night, 1,434 people in the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
Currently, 2,122,607 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
