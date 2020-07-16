IDES: Statewide unemployment rate continues to decline, payrolls increased in June

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the unemployment rate fell -0.7 percentage points to 14.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls added +142,800 jobs in June.
According to IDES, the May monthly change in payrolls was revised downward from the preliminary report, from +62,200 to +59,600 jobs. It was revised upward from the preliminary report, from 15.2 percent to 15.3 percent.
The June payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week including the 12th.
“Safely and deliberately reopening our economy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remains a top priority for the administration. Governor Pritzker’s recently announced mitigation plan to prevent a resurgence of cases in Illinois not only aims to keep residents safe and healthy, but to also ensure our economy can continue on its path to recovery,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We remain committed to providing tools for recovery to working families and small businesses as we navigate through the state’s reopening plan.”
The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases were: Leisure and Hospitality (-221,800), Professional and Business Services (-88,100) and Government (-69,000).
The number of unemployed workers fell from the prior month, a -2.1 percent decrease to 946,400 but was up +266.3 percent over the same month for the prior year.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.