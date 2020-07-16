Hundreds without power after storms Wednesday night

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Storms are to blame for knocking power to hundreds of customers in the Heartland on Wednesday night, July 15.
Some customers remained without electricity on Thursday morning.
According to Ameren Missouri, at 4 a.m. 282 customers were without power in Cape Girardeau County. Most of the outages were reported in Jackson and Gordonville areas with a few in Cape Girardeau.
Black River Electric Cooperative reported 12 customers without power in Cape Girardeau County, two in Bollinger County, and 3 in Perry County.
In Southern Illinois, the Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association reported at 4 a.m. approximately 319 customers were without power. The electric co-op reported 302 customers were without electricity in Jackson County, at least 94 in the Elkville area, 152 in the De Soto area and 34 in the Vergennes area . Approximately three customers were without power in Franklin County and 14 in Williamson County.
There were reports of flash flooding from the storms Wednesday night.
It’s not clear if there was any property damage from the storms, but after sunrise it will be more visible.
