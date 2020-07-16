Heartland neighborhood stands up to street violence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One area neighborhood has had enough when it comes to the violence on their streets, the shootings must stop.
In the last few days, there have been several violent incidents on the 100 block of Henderson. Area residents say they are now in fear of their lives.
“We’re to the point where we just feel unsafe” said Henderson resident Hilda Webb who has four children and fears for their safety. “They don’t go outside unless I’m out there, but here lately it’s been shootings every evening.”
Webb believes all the shootings started after a fight. “Then that very night is when the first shooting started, and somebody got shot in the back of the house. Then it’s been shootings every night since then.”
Resident Torress said bullet holes are recent and they nearly hit an infant who was sleeping inside the house.
“People came from behind the fence shooting. So, then the next night, I guess somebody did a drive-by. Then the next night somebody shot the house walking up”
Neighbor Elizabeth Koenig said, regardless of what’s going on across the street, it has to stop now.
“It’s making it a very unsafe environment for all of us. All of us neighbors have been there for quite some time. We have children, who can’t even play in the front yard because of the things that are going on in the neighborhood.”
The residents that live in this home on Henderson hope their neighbors will work with the police by writing statements and turning over any videos they may have to help stop the shootings.
In a statement from the Cape Girardeau police department, they said they are working with the chronic nuisance property team to fix the continued problems at the residence as they continue to work diligently to shut the property down.
