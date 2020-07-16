Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 369

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Graves County has had 369 confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Take care of yourself by washing your hands, not touching your face and staying apart from others.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“By making good decisions you might be saving a life, keeping a business open or just keeping someone from feeling horrible.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
