Gov. Parson to hold briefing on Mo. economic recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.
He will discuss new resources to help with the state’s COVID-19 economic recovery.
Director Rob Dixon with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Director Stephen Foutes with the Missouri Division of Tourism will join him for the briefing.
On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 30,422 total cases of COVID-19.
They reported 875 hospitalizations and 1,113 deaths.
Currently, a total of 529,301 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 52,063 were tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
