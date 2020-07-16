Gov. Hutchinson announces statewide mandate for face coverings

Gov. Hutchinson also announced a statewide mandate for face coverings, beginning next Monday.
Gov. Hutchinson reported the latest on COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Romero reported additional COVID-19 numbers.
The Arkansas Department of Health says at this time, it is not releasing city-level COVID-19 data.
Gov. Hutchinson says legislators at the state capitol will wear masks.
If a county has no positive cases for 28 days and doing adequate testing, they could be exempt from the mask requirement, Gov. Hutchinson says.
Governor Hutchinson says there is no guarantee that we will have an immediate reversal in cases with the mask mandate.
Gov. Hutchinson was asked if the state will offer financial assistance to parents who stay home after opting for virtual learning.
The governor was asked if he received input from local law enforcement officers before issuing the mask mandate.
Gov. Hutchinson says a local ordinance will have to be consistent with the statewide mask mandate.