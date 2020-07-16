Gov. Beshear to give live update at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a live update at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.
On Wednesday, the governor emphasized that the rising case numbers show the need for everyone to wear a face covering in public or in close quarters with non-immediate family members, as required by his mandate.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 20,677 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 15.
The health department also reported 645 deaths and 5,475 recoveries in the state.
Currently, 498,179 Kentucky residents have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.