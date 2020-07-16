Friday will bring another round of scattered storms

A few scattered storms possible overnight, but most of the area will be dry. It will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible over parts of Kentucky to start your Friday. Lows will be in the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will peak during the afternoon and evening hours. If you need rainfall, it will be your best shot for the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s. The weekend looks even hotter, but mainly dry.