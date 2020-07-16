First Alert: Afternoon storms possible

(KFVS) - A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible this morning in our southern counties.
This afternoon will be warm with high temps ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says scattered storms are possible heading into the afternoon and evening in the central and southern areas of the Heartland heading as a front stalls.
Storms could produce strong winds, heavy rain and hail.
Chances of rain and storms continue on Friday.
The weekend will be hot with heat index values in the triple digits.
