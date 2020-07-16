A few isolated storms this afternoon south. Scattered storms possible tomorrow.

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. After a few storms last night, we are dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lightly cooler weather, especially across our northern counties. We will see a few isolated showers or storms develop later today, mainly across our far southern counties. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s north to lower 90s south. The heat index will not be a huge factor in our northern counties but will approach 100 degrees in our far southern counties.
A disturbance will move towards the area tomorrow and this will cause the weak front that moved through yesterday to move back to the north as a warm front. We will see scattered storms develop tomorrow with the greatest concentration of storms across our southern counties. At this time, we are not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but locally heavy rain will be likely with the stronger storms. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s in our northern counties to middle 70s in our southern counties.
The Heartland is in store for a hot weekend. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index around 105 degrees. As we head into next week, we will see the temperatures cool down into the lower and middle 90s with scattered afternoon storms possible.