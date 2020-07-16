A few isolated storms this afternoon south. Scattered storms possible tomorrow.

A disturbance will move towards the area tomorrow and this will cause the weak front that moved through yesterday to move back to the north as a warm front. We will see scattered storms develop tomorrow with the greatest concentration of storms across our southern counties. At this time, we are not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but locally heavy rain will be likely with the stronger storms. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s in our northern counties to middle 70s in our southern counties.