Farmington Industrial Park, Ste. Genevieve National Park to be part of economic growth project

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Farmington Industrial Park and Ste. Genevieve National Park will be part of an economic growth project approved by Governor Mike Parson.
Gov. Parson signed House Bill 1330 into law on Tuesday, July 14, allowing for several projects to move forward.
Under the legislation, land sold to the City of Farmington would be allowed to be properly conveyed to the city and fix a legal issue.
It also allowed for the conveyance of three buildings of state property to be officially moved under the federal Department of the Interior and National Parks Service to help establish the National Park at Ste. Genevieve.
The three buildings include:
- The Felix Vallé House, built in 1818, was designed as a combination mercantile store and residence for its original owner, Jacob Philipson, a Philadelphia merchant. Built of native limestone, its Federal-style architecture demonstrates the American influence on the community in the decades following the Louisiana Purchase. The home was sold to the prominent Vallé family of Ste. Genevieve in 1824 and served as a location for the trading firm of Menard & Vallé, as well as the residence of Felix and Odile Vallé. Holding firmly to their French traditions, including language and religion, the Vallé‘s embraced “modern” features of life, including an American style home and American goods brought by steamboat.
- The Dr. Benjamin Shaw House, which stands just across Second Street from the Felix Vallé House. Built around 1819 by Jean Baptiste Bossier, the building served as a store-house for his mercantile business. Bossier was the great nephew of Vital and Jean Baptist Beauvais. He sold the building to a local physician, Dr. Benjamin Shaw, in 1837. Shaw made significant additions to Bossier’s small building, converted it for use as a residence. He built a separate stone kitchen for the house. Dr. Shaw’s wife, Emilie, lived in the home for more than 50 years, next door to her neighbor and cousin, Odile Vallé.
- The Green Tree Tavern is a French Colonial architecture known as a poteaux sur sole is the oldest house west of the Mississippi, being built in 1790 as a residence. The house was built by Nicolas Janis. Later the house became a tavern with a number of documented travelers staying there such as Henry Marie Brackenridge. As travelers poured into the new territory, the Green Tree Tavern offered lodging, entertainment, socializing and news. The first Masonic Lodge West of the Mississippi was in the Green Tree Tavern, Western Star Lodge #107.
HB 1330 passed the Missouri House of Representatives with a unanimous vote of 145-0 and also passed the Missouri Senate with a unanimous 29-0 vote.
