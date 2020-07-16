Dry Morning For Most Areas

Mainly a dry morning with an isolated shower or sprinkles possible in our southern counties. Cooler temps in the upper 60s in southern Illinois to upper 70s in the Bootheel and Tennessee. A wide range of high temps will be the same case by the afternoon from upper 80s north to low 90s south. Central and southern areas in the Heartland have chances of scattered storms heading into the afternoon and evening as a front will stall. Main impacts will be strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.