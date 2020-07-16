Downtown Murray speaks out against planned protest

By Ashley Smith | July 16, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 9:19 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Downtown Murray spoke out against a protest planned against the Confederate soldier statue on the court square, during the farmer’s market.

While Murray Main Street has been involved in trying to have the statue relocated and has formally requested the fiscal court make that decision, Downtown Murray said “trying to force a non-profit organization to make a comment by jeopardizing our small businesses is not an appropriate way to create change.”

