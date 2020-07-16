‘In the Dirt Band’ experience canceled for 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Jaycee Board of Directors announced it was cancelling the In the Dirt Band experience.
According to the Board, all passes bought online or at the box office with a credit or debit card will be automatically refunded. If you paid for it in cash, you can visit the box office at 1220 N. Ingram Rd., Sikeston, MO or call 800-455-2855.
They said Chute Club holders received an In the Dirt Band as part of their experience. As a replacement, they will get a bleacher ticket for the concert. The bleacher ticket will be provided when you arrive at the Chute Club.
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is August 5-8. You can click here for more information.
