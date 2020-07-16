Community testing results in Perry Co., Mo. released

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Results from the free drive-thru COVID-19 community testing event held in Perry County, Missouri on July 11 and 12 have been released.
According to the Perry County Health Department, a total of 602 individuals were tested, including 379 Perry County residents.
The health department said of those tested 12 were positive for the virus.
Out of the positive cases, seven were Perry County, Mo. residents and they were notified by the health department.
The health department said it does not have access to negative test results.
Individuals with questions about their test results are asked to contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s hotline number at 877-435-8411.
