Businesses donate lunch to Cape Girardeau Public Health Center to show support

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some local business owners wanted to show their appreciation for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Thursday by donating lunch to the staff.
The Health Center has been dealing with negativity since they put the mask mandate in place on Monday.
“I just felt they needed a little extra support,” Derick Charles said.
Derick Charles with SEMO Media and Downtown Merchants Group said they wanted to show their thanks by buying lunch for the staff at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
“The health department has been doing so much support for our community with giving us updates on COVID cases and awareness on how to wear a mask properly when you’re out and they’ve gotten a lot of negativity from it,” Charles said.
A small protest was held outside the Health Center Monday morning.
Dotty Gholson said the staff is trying its best to get all of the COVID-19 information out to the public.
“Wearing the mask is just something we’re going to have to live with and deal with and keep going. We can pull through it,” Gholson said.
Gholson also said she appreciates The Corner Store, SEMO Media and Downtown Merchants Group for this meal.
“When we get a little donation like this from a small-town owner, that’s awesome,” Gholson said.
Charles said he hoped others in the community will take time to thank the health center staff for all their hard work.
"I would love for others to take our example and let's buy them lunch every week."
“Let’s be safe and stay safe and main thing, let’s stay positive,” Charles said.
Derick Charles also said he and his business partner, Audra Novak, plan to make another lunch donation to the Health Center in coming weeks.
