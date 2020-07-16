A candid conversation about race with Cape Girardeau city leaders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local church hosted a forum on Thursday allowing city leaders to take questions from the community.
Four members of the community were on the hot seat answering questions about race and law enforcement at Gateway Church.
Pastor Ben Porter had Mayor Bob Fox, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Police Chief Wes Blair and former NAACP President Ronald North addressing questions about our community and the nation.
In Thursday’s discussion they talked about the disparities in prisons, drugs, racism in the workplace and job opportunities for black people.
Blair spoke about his department and with 80 officers that are currently employed there is only one black officer.
“I’ve talked with the NAACP about recruiting. I know one of the barriers is the cost of the police academy. I’ve been talking with One City about offering scholarships for police academies, to give minorities in the police academy so they can get hired in a police department,” he said.
Welker said the community needs to come together as one.
There is one more candid discussion on July 23, 2020 at Gateway Church. The theme “The New Reconstruction.”
