Bi-County Health Department reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
By Ashley Smith | July 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:13 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Nine residents are from Franklin County and six are from Williamson County.

To date, there have been a total of 183 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 66 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

133 people have recovered in Williamson County and 38 people have recovered in Franklin County.

