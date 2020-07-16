Bi-County Health Department reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Nine residents are from Franklin County and six are from Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 183 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 66 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
133 people have recovered in Williamson County and 38 people have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.