What you need to know July 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 15.
Today will be very hot and humid with a chance for storms.
Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.
Feels like numbers may get as high as 100-105.
Areas in the Bootheel and Tennessee could feel as high as 110º. A heat advisory has been issued for these areas until tonight.
Pop-up thunderstorms are possible this afternoon ahead of strong to severe storms this evening into early Thursday morning.
Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail are the primary concern.
The tornado threat remains low, but it is not zero.
Hot and muggy conditions stick around the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Heat index values will also remain in the triple digits.
- Governor Mike Parson is expressing concerns about the number of young people in Missouri who are now testing positive for the coronavirus.
- Researchers at the University of Louisville say they could be on the fast track towards developing a covid-19 vaccine.
- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced an investment to expand the Illinois Apprenticeship Program.
- A new White House-backed national ad campaign highlighting alternative ways to start a career was unveiled Tuesday.
- Federal taxes are due today. The federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15 due to the pandemic.
- St. Louis rap star, Nelly, will take the stage at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo this year.
- A squirrel found in metropolitan Denver has tested positive for bubonic plague.
- Two teachers from Arizona, who shared a summer classroom and contracted the virus, along with a colleague who died from it, are warning that reopening could have dangerous consequences.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.