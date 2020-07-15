Weakening storms overnight

A line of storms will continue to push through the Heartland overnight. Lots of lightning and very heavy rain are possible. The storms will dissipate by the early morning hours of Thursday. More scattered storms are possible in the southeastern parts of the Heartland Thursday afternoon, but much of the area will be dry. Highs will range from the upper 80s north to the mid 90s south. More scattered storms possible everywhere on Friday. The weekend is looking very hot and humid with feels like numbers in the triple digits.