Water over road reported in the Heartland
Water has been reported on some roads in our area. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 15, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 9:20 PM

(KFVS) - On July 15, storms moved through many Heartland counties. Many areas are battling flash flooding, and water has been reported on some roads in our area.

When you come across flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown. Driving through flooded roads is very dangerous.

A full list of our known water over the road reports can be found below.

Perry County, Mo.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting water over roadways, water is covering Hwy M between PCR 921 and PCR 922, and HWY H

