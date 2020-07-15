St. Louis firefighters, police officers want to adopt puppies rescued from house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) - Ten adorable puppies were rescued from a fire by first responders have taken St. Louis by storm.
They’re still too young to get adopted out, but anyone who wants one will have to get in line.
St. Louis firefighters cared for the puppies who were rescued from the heavy smoke of a burning apartment building in north St. Louis on Friday afternoon, July 10.
Captain Garon Mosby was at the scene.
“The next thing I know, there are a lot of firefighters going in and they just start bringing out puppies,” he said. “And it’s tough to keep this white shirt clean and anyone that knows me knows I like to keep it clean, but they came out with the puppies and I’m like, ‘I’ll hold one.‘”
The animals were found in a kennel and had minor smoke inhalation, but loving care and oxygen got the bulldog puppies back to good health.
“We put this up on our social media and there were a lot of questions about the condition of mom,” Capt. Mosby said. “Well, mom got out and was in the back yard and so mom is fine and the puppies are fine.”
Ever since that video went online, a lot of people have been contacting the fire department headquarters wanting to know if those puppies are up for adoption. The owner told the fire department not yet, but there are already some firefighters and police officers interested.
“I really wanted one,” Capt. Mosby said. “Negotiations didn’t go very well at home.”
He said they always want to leave things better than they found them.
“And if that means getting down in our gear and trying to revive these pups that need us at the time, that’s what we’re gonna do,” Capt. Mosby said.
