Small earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.

HOWARDVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County, Missouri on Wednesday morning, July 15.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was registered at 8:55 a.m. approximately 1.2 miles west of Howardville, Mo.
The depth of the quake was 6.2 miles.
There have been no reports of anyone feeling the tremor.
Over the past seven days, USGS reports there have been a total of 13 quakes recorded in the Heartland. All but one have been under magnitude 2.0.
A 2.3 quake registered just east of Kewanee, Mo. on July 9.
All of the earthquakes are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
