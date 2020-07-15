SIU Student Rec Center reopens

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Student Recreation Center announced it will reopen to students and members on Wednesday, July 15.
The rec center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays.
These new building hours are through Aug. 1.
Active students and members will only be allowed to enter the facility. No day or guest passes will be sold.
During the summer season, no children under the age of 16 will be permitted to enter the facility for general recreation.
Masks or face coverings are required before entering the building and worn in all common areas.
Group fitness classes will be following social distancing guidelines, which include capacity limits.
The following are services not available at this time:
- Personal training services
- Equipment check-out
- Towel service
- Day use lockers
- All drinking fountains closed, be sure to bring a water bottle to fill at touchless bottle filler stations
- Basketball and racquetball courts closed
- Climbing wall closed
- Base camp entals closed
- Group fitness studio closed
- Martial arts studio closed
- Cycle studio closed
- Saunas closed
Click here for more information on the reopening guidelines at the Rec Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.