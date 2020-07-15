SIU announces plan for student housing in the fall

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Housing on college campuses nationwide is going to look a lot different across the country.
Southern Illinois University just released its plan for the fall.
Jim Hunsenker, director of housing for SIU, is ready to have students back on campus for the fall.
“We’re going to give our students a fantastic residential experience while they are here,” said Hunsenker
He said every room will only have one person assigned to it and things are going to look different around the forms.
“We’ve enhanced our cleaning procedures of all the common areas that will be disinfected on a regular basis throughout the semester, we’re requiring all of our students to wear mask outside of their rooms and in the public areas,” said Hunsenker.
Move in for students will look a lot different than years past. And the university said you will only be allowed to have a certain number of people helping.
“What we’re doing with move in is we’re limiting numbers of move in helpers that students can bring, so that’s limited to two people to accompany the students at a time. Unfortunately, we’re not bringing in all of the community volunteers that we’ve brought in in the past,” said Hunsenker
Things in the dining hall will not be what students are used too. The self-serving days are over for now.
“The student can eat as much as they want,” Hunsenker said. “The changes we’re making to the process though is that students will not be plating their own food.”
Hunsenker said students will not be trapped in their rooms.
“It’s not going to be a situation where all of our students are isolated and not having opportunities to interact with others,” he said.
