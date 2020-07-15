Sikeston man hit by unknown vehicle on I-57

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to Interstate 57 in Mississippi County, Missouri after learning a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, July 14.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Preston D. Jackson, 24 of Sikeston, was walking on southbound I-57 around 9:30 p.m. at the 8-mile-marker when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
Highway patrol said the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.
Preston was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
