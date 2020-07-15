Shawnee College Criminal Justice Program schedules virtual forum on Policing for July 27th

ULLIN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Shawnee College Criminal Justice Program announced a new date for their virtual forum Policing in the 21st Century.
The panel will take place using Zoom technology and allow participants to ask questions on a wide range of topics relevant to modern law enforcement.
The upcoming on-line workshop explores the changing world of modern policing and includes a panel of experts with backgrounds in law enforcement and criminal justice discussing the following topics:
- Types of crimes police deal with (adult & juvenile) and how are they
- The type of education and training required to become a law enforcement officer
- Resources available to the community (victims advocate, social services, court)
- Community Policing
- Cultural differences in communities and how they affect policing and community relations
- What the courts can do to provide alternatives to probation and confinement
- What needs to change in the criminal justice system to better serve the public
The forum is free and open to the public.
Registration forms can be filled out by visiting the college website.
Completed forms and questions can be emailed to SCC Criminal Justice Instructor, Officer Eric Howard at erich@shawneecc.edu.
