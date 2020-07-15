Scott City, Mo. teacher makes masks for students, staff

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City R-1 elementary school teacher is going above and beyond to help protect the health of her kids this upcoming school year.
Beth Thomas is the art teacher at the elementary school and originally wanted to help out anyone she could be making masks for, such as nurses and others who needed them when the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to southeast Missouri.
"I started making masks for my daughter to begin with and then I wanted my family to have masks and wanted my friends to have masks," Thomas said.
She then started making groups of a 100 masks to be delivered to various agencies including hospitals and nursing homes.
She didn’t stop there. She had a quest to try to make 500 more masks and this time provide them for her own community to help keep them safe.
“I just kept making challenges for myself,” Thomas said. “When school started, I wanted my coworkers to have masks, so I wanted to make masks for them and the kids, like if they want a mask, I want to offer that to families for their children for maybe they can feel safer for their kids coming to school.”
She said she wanted to help protect them from COVID-19 and just wanted to make her community a healthier and safer place to live at.
“I wanted to do something to help my community,” Thomas said. “I wanted to do something for the people that I care about. I care about my school and I care about my students, so that’s part of the reason why I did it.”
She just hit the 1,000 mask mark but if any student or parent wants a masks, she can be reached at by calling the Scott City Elementary School.
