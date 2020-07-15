Reward offered for information that leads to the arrest of Williamson County burglary suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff, Bennie Vick, is asking the public for help with identifying the suspect in a Burglary.
There is a reward, up to $1,000, for information that leads to an arrest.
On Tuesday, July 14, at about 11:30 p.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from Herrin Police Department responded to an alarm at Picker’s Outlet Mall on Herrin Road, east of Herrin.
Someone had gotten inside the business, and a small amount of cash had been taken.
Security footage showed an unknown white male entered the building, took an item from near the entry, then left quickly.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541.
Anyone with information concerning this Burglary may also contact Williamson County Crimestoppers.
Crimestoppers can be contacted by calling 1-800-414-TIPS (8477), by online message at www.williamsoncrimestoppers.com, or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637). If a text message is used, the tipster needs to begin the text with the word “quicktip_”.
Persons contacting Crimestoppers do not have to leave their name or telephone number. They will remain completely anonymous, and receive a tip number for identification.
